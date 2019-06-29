Wall collapses on huts in India, killing 16 workers

A 60ft (23m) high wall collapsed on a cluster of tin-roofed huts in western India following heavy rain, killing at least 16 workers and their families who were living there.

The wall dividing the car parking area of a multi-storey residential apartment building collapsed in Pune, a city in Maharashtra state, fire officer J Gaekwad said.

Rescuers pulled three workers alive from the rubble, he said.

Rescuers recover a body after the wall collapse in Pune (Mandar Tannu/AP)

The operation was continuing as more people could be trapped under the debris.

The workers were employed at an adjacent construction site.

Building collapses are common in India during the June-September monsoon season, when heavy rains weaken the foundations of structures that are poorly constructed.

A woman and child wade through a waterlogged street following heavy rain in Mumbai (Rajanish Kakade/AP)

Separately, three people were electrocuted in Mumbai, the financial and entertainment capital of India, as delayed monsoon rains hit Maharashtra state on Friday, the Times of India newspaper reported.

Press Association