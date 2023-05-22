Volunteer told he would not walk earns gold Duke of Edinburgh Award

Tom Tanner, (right) completes his gold Duke of Edinburgh Award (Tom Tanner/PA)© Tom Tanner

By Sarah Ping, PA

A St John Ambulance volunteer who was told as a child that he would not walk has “[proved] to others that having a disability doesn’t mean you can’t do things”, after he walked 10km to complete his gold Duke of Edinburgh Award.