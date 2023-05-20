Volodymyr Zelensky joins G7 in Japan as focus on Russia and China
Katya Golubkova and John Irish
Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Japan on Saturday to attend the Group of Seven (G7) summit, giving him a rare chance to both drum up support from the world's rich democracies and sound out "Global South" leaders with long ties to Russia.
Latest World News
Ukraine says situation in Bakhmut is ‘critical’ as Russian Wager group claims it has taken control of city
Family pays tribute to ‘one in a million’ father-of-five mauled to death by dog
Smiling Princess of Wales gets a buzz out of beekeeping
Scheme aims to make pubs and cafes more dementia friendly
Volodymyr Zelensky joins G7 in Japan as focus on Russia and China
LATEST | Search for children in jungle plane crash goes on after Colombian president incorrectly claims they were found
How one joke may mark beginning of the end of Chinese stand-up in age of censorship
Former White House lawyer predicts Trump will go to jail
Fears for Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant as Russian forces dig in ahead of Ukrainian counter-offensive
Stun gun used on dementia sufferer (95) at Canberra nursing home
Top Stories
“That whole ‘them-they’ thing? F**k off!’ – Noel Gallagher on woke culture, growing up in an Irish community and his mate Bono’s pranks
The Indo Daily: Jennifer Poole murder – my last memory of my sister is lying there in a bed of blood
Revealed: Government repeatedly rejected offers of thousands of beds to accommodate refugees last year
Pete Taylor’s legal action against Wicklow County Council over eviction from boxing club to proceed to High Court
Latest NewsMore
Caroline Foran: My real-time guide to managing anxiety and panic attacks
Triona McCarthy: ‘We’d sing to Rambo the squirrel sleeping in his Louboutin shoe box after a feed of Happy Pear granola’
My Favourite Room: Inside an American magnate’s Copper Coast dream home — ‘This will be my final resting place’
Dear Mary: My girlfriend is related to my kids. I’m worried people will disapprove
Ford Ranger Raptor review: This pumped-up pick-up is powerful, pricey... and pointless
Auto advice: What do I need to do before taking my car for its NCT and what happens if it fails?
Sophie White: I live for solo hotel stays, so I can’t forgive myself for ruining the last two
Introducing forager Geraldine Kavanagh: ‘I’ve spent most of my life outdoors’
Notions and Necessities: From a sustainable ‘30-mile’ menu to Princess Diana’s dresses, it’s all here
Triona McCarthy: Top haircare products and tips from Davina McCall’s hairstylist