Volodymyr Zelensky joins G7 in Japan as focus on Russia and China

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrives at Hiroshima airport for attending the G7 leaders' summit in Hiroshima. Photo: Kyodo via REUTERS.© via REUTERS

Katya Golubkova and John Irish

Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Japan on Saturday to attend the Group of Seven (G7) summit, giving him a rare chance to both drum up support from the world's rich democracies and sound out "Global South" leaders with long ties to Russia.