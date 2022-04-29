Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin to attend November’s G20 summit in Bali

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin have both agreed to attend the G20 summit to be held in Bali in November, according to Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo.

Mr Widodo, the current chairman of the G20 group, made the remarks in a televised statement on Friday in which he said that he had telephone conversations this week with Mr Zelensky and Mr Putin.

I reiterated the importance of ending the war immediately Joko Widodo, president of Indonesia

He said he urged both leaders of Ukraine and Russia to end the war through negotiations.

“I reiterated the importance of ending the war immediately,” he said.

“I also emphasised that peaceful efforts should continue and Indonesia is ready to contribute to these peaceful efforts.”

He said that he invited Mr Putin and Mr Zelensky to the G20 summit as the war in Ukraine has a major impact on the global economy.

Expand Close Russian President Vladimir Putin (Alexei Danichev/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Russian President Vladimir Putin (Alexei Danichev/AP)

“We understand that the G20 plays the catalyst role in the recovery of the global economy,” Mr Widodo said.

Mr Widodo said that he has rejected the Ukrainian leader’s request for arms but instead will send humanitarian aid.

“The mandate of Indonesia’s constitution and the principles of our foreign policy prohibit us from providing arms assistance to other countries,” Mr Widodo said.

“However, we are ready to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine.”