Tuesday 24 September 2019

Volkswagen bosses charged with market manipulation

Three men improperly influenced the company’s share price, the charges say.

Volkswagen (Mike Egerton/PA)
By Associated Press Reporters

German prosecutors have charged Volkswagen chief executive Herbert Diess, chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch and former CEO Martin Winterkorn with market manipulation after the diesel emissions scandal that erupted in 2015.

Prosecutors in Braunschweig said the three men are accused of deliberately informing markets too late about the costs to the company that would result from the scandal.

That meant that they improperly influenced the company’s share price, the statement said.

Mr Winterkorn resigned shortly after the scandal became public.

