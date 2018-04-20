Volcano in southern Japan erupts for first time in 250 years

The Meteorological Agency said on Friday that Mount Io erupted on Thursday for the first time since 1768, spewing smoke and ash high into the sky.

The volcano is part of the Kirishima mountain range on Japan’s southern main island of Kyushu.

Volcanic smoke billows from Mt Io (Kyodo News via AP)

The agency has expanded a no-go zone to the entire mountain from just around the volcano’s crater.