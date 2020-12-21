Volcano erupts on Hawaii’s Big Island

Lava flows within the Halema’uma’u crater of the Kilauea volcano (US Geological Survey via AP)

The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island has erupted, the US Geological Survey said.

The eruption began late on Sunday within the Halema’uma’u crater.

The volcano is located within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake hit about an hour after the volcano began erupting.

View from the western rim of KÄ«lauea Caldera. Lava is erupting from a fissure in the NW wall of HalemaÊ»umaÊ»u crater and cascading into the deepest part of the crater, which had been occupied by a water lake (now replaced with a growing lava lake). pic.twitter.com/VKIFA1Npr0 — USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) December 21, 2020

The USGS said it received more than 500 reports of people who felt the earthquake but significant damage to buildings or structures was not expected.

An advisory was issued by the National Weather Service in Honolulu, warning of fallen ash from the volcano.

Excessive exposure to ash is an eye and respiratory irritant, it said.

The agency later said the eruption was easing and a “low-level steam cloud” was lingering in the area.

Kilauea erupted in 2018, destroying more than 700 homes and spewing enough lava to fill 320,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

An area more than half the size of Manhattan was buried in up to 80ft of now-hardened lava.

The lava flowed over the course of four months.

PA Media