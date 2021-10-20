| 9.3°C Dublin

Volcano billows smoke following eruption in southern Japan

The warning level for Mount Aso was raised to three on a scale of five.

Smokes rise from a crater of Mt Aso after its eruption, observed from Kusasenri, southwestern Japan (Kyodo News/AP) Expand

By Associated Press Reporters

A volcano in southern Japan erupted on Wednesday with a massive column of gray smoke billowing into the sky.

The Japan Meteorological Agency raised the warning level for Mount Aso to three on a scale of five, warning hikers and residents to avoid the mountain.

NHK national television aired footage of a massive smoke column above the volcano.

The warning was issued for the city of Aso and two nearby towns in Kumamoto prefecture, which is in the north-central region of the southern island of Kyushu.

Yoshihiko Isozaki, the deputy chief cabinet secretary in the national government, said authorities were still collecting information on the eruption.

