Volcanic blast reshapes summit of Indonesia’s Mount Sinabung

Before and after images from Indonesia’s Centre for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation show an enormous chunk missing from the peak.

Volcanologist Devy Kamil Syahbana said the chunk, known as the “lava dome”, had a volume of at least 1.6 million cubic metres (56.5 million cubic feet).

Mount Sinabung erupted on Monday (Ahmad Putra/AP)

The volcano in North Sumatra, which has been active since 2010, erupted explosively on Monday morning.