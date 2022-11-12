Vladimir Putin stays silent as Russian troops retreat Kherson

Vladimir Putin has remained quiet after Russia suffered a setback with the retreat of its troops from the strategic city of Kherson.

His spokesperson has distanced himself from the decision, saying it was up to the defence ministry, while the president appears to have avoided any big speeches or announcements on the matter.

Jubilant residents welcomed Ukrainian troops arriving in the centre of Kherson yesterday after Russia abandoned the only regional capital it had captured since its invasion began in February.

“Today is a historic day. We are getting the south of the country back, we are getting Kherson back,” Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said in an evening video address.

The withdrawal marked the third major Russian retreat in the war and the first to involve yielding such a large occupied city in the face of a major Ukrainian counter-offensive that has retaken parts of the east and south.

Russian soldiers were leaving their wounded behind as they desperately flee from Kherson, a Ukrainian soldier has claimed.

Earlier this week, Russia announced it was retreating from the region, including parts of the city which had been the only regional capital Moscow had captured so far.

The strengthening advance from Zelensky’s troops has forced Moscow to fall back, and in the 24 hours since Russia began its withdrawal, Ukrainian troops have recaptured more than 250 square kilometres of territory.

Nikolai, a Ukrainian soldier fighting in the region, told The Telegraph Russian troops have pulled back to more “fortified positions” but added some points were still “populated” and engaged in battles.

He said: “They withdraw because they suffer losses, very heavy losses. What’s more, they don’t even take the bodies of their soldiers and leave the wounded behind.

“We are constantly attacking. And they have no choice but to retreat beyond the Dnipro river, where they have concentrated all their strength.”

Ukraine was previously cautious about publicly celebrating the liberation of Kherson for fears that Russia would wreak devastation as the forces left.

But in his evening address on Thursday, President Zelensky paid tribute to his fallen soldiers who gave their lives for the liberation of 41 settlements in the south.

“Today we have good news from the south,” he said. “We should all remember now and always what this movement means, we should remember that every step (forward has a cost), the lives of our warriors.

“It’s not the enemy leaving. It’s Ukrainians who drive the occupiers out at high cost.”

Moscow’s retreat from the western bank of the River Dnipro is a severe blow to plans to establish a land corridor to Crimea and secure the water supply to the Russian-controlled peninsula.

Russian state media and pro-Kremlin war hawks defended it as a necessary move while acknowledging a heavy blow.

“I know for sure that this decision was not easy for anyone. Not for those who took it, nor for those of us who understood it would be so but still prayed it wouldn’t happen,” said Margarita Simonyan, head of RT, Russia‘s international propaganda channel.

The War Gonzo blog, with more than 1.3 million Telegram subscribers, stated: “Apparently we will leave the city, no matter how painful it is to write about it now. In simple terms, Kherson can’t be held with bare hands. Yes, this is a black page in the history of the Russian army, of the Russian state, a tragic page.”