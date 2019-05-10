News World News

Friday 10 May 2019

Vladimir Putin scores eight goals in ice hockey game

The Russian leader played on the Legends team alongside Russian hockey stars such as Slava Fetisov and Pavel Bure.

Russian President Vladimir Putin controls the puck during an ice hockey game (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo/AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

President Vladimir Putin scored eight goals in an exhibition ice hockey game with former professional players.

The Russian leader took to the ice on Friday in what has become an annual tradition.

He played on the Legends team alongside Russian hockey stars such as Slava Fetisov and Pavel Bure.

President Vladimir Putin greets his teammates prior to the game (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo/AP)

Mr Putin got the puck across the line eight times. His teammate, defence minister Sergei Shoigu, scored three goals.

The opposing team was made up of high-profile amateur players, including Mr Putin’s childhood friend, tycoon Gennady Timchenko, billionaire Vladimir Potanin and several Russian governors.

