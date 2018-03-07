Vladimir Putin praises Donald Trump’s ability to compromise

Asked if he was disappointed with Mr Trump, Mr Putin told state TV that he had no such feeling, adding he had a very positive impression of Mr Trump, whom he met on the sidelines of international summits last year.

Mr Putin praised Mr Trump as a great communicator who is easy to talk to, a man with whom “you can search for a compromise”.

Mr Putin added in Wednesday’s remarks he was disappointed in the US political system, which he said has “demonstrated its inefficiency and has been eating itself up”.