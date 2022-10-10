Vladimir Putin points finger of blame at Ukraine for huge Crimea bridge blast

Rescuers carry an injured person out of a residential building heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters/Stringer

Vladimir Putin has described the attack on the bridge between Crimea and Russia as a “terrorist act” carried out by the Ukrainian secret service, paving the way for an escalation in the Kremlin’s response.

Putin made his first comments about Saturday’s blast in an unscheduled 33-second video address last night.

“There is no doubt. This is an act of terrorism aimed at destroying critically important civilian infrastructure,” the Russian president said in the broadcast, published on the Kremlin’s Telegram channel. “This was devised, carried out and ordered by the Ukrainian special services.”

He is set to discuss how Russia will retaliate during an emergency meeting with his security council today.

Putin was joined in the video by Alexander Bastrykin, chairman of the Russian investigative committee, who claimed “foreign countries” and Russian citizens were involved in the explosion. “They helped in the preparation of the terrorist attack,” he said.

Speaking on camera, Mr Bastrykin said investigators had established the route that the vehicle had taken and the individuals who were involved in its movements.

He said it had gone through Bulgaria, Georgia, Armenia, South Ossetia and Russia’s Krasnodar region before arriving on the bridge.

Amid calls from Russian hardliners for revenge, Russia yesterday launched a missile attack on residential buildings in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, which killed 13.

Video filmed after the pre-dawn attack showed survivors limping from the destroyed apartment block.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said Russia had committed a “merciless strikes on civilians”.

Russian officials have said Saturday’s blast on the 20km bridge connecting Crimea to Russia was caused by a truck explosion that killed three people.

However, some analysts have speculated that a missile strike could have caused the blast.

Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, has previously warned any attack on the Crimea bridge would trigger “judgment day” and Mr Putin has increased his rhetoric on nuclear warfare in recent weeks.

US President Joe Biden last week warned that the world faces potential “nuclear Armageddon”, adding that Mr Putin was “not joking when he talks about potential use of tactical nuclear weapons”.

Ukrainian officials have not claimed responsibility for the blast, but The New York Times quoted a “senior Ukrainian source”, who said its intelligence services had orchestrated the attack.

Western commentators have warned Mr Putin will now escalate the conflict. “A strike on the bridge was considered one of the red lines, crossing which could lead to a ‘worst-case scenario’ angry reaction, up to and including nuclear retaliation,” said Tatiana Stanovaya, an analyst with the R.Politik think tank.

Sergei Markov, a former adviser to Putin, said that the Kremlin should “punish” Ukrainians and their allies.

“It’s time for Russia to stop talking and instead begin silently and painfully beating them,” he said.

The Crimea Bridge has become vital for Russia’s supply line to Russia’s forces and the British Ministry of Defence yesterday said that the

damage to it would be a major problem.

“Any serious disruption to its capacity will highly likely have a significant impact on Russia’s already strained ability to sustain its forces in southern Ukraine,” it said.

A section of one of the roads supported by the bridge collapsed after the explosion and fire scorched the railway line but Russian officials insisted that it was operational and has been reopened.

Damage to the Crimea bridge will now force Russia to drive some of its supplies to the southern front along a hazardous route through occupied regions in south Ukraine.

The attack on the bridge, which had been an imposing symbol of Russia’s annexation of the Crimean peninsula, came amid battlefield defeats for Russia, and could further cloud Kremlin reassurances that the conflict is going to plan.

Rail services and partial road traffic resumed a day after the blast. Images showed half of a section of the bridge’s roadway blown away.

Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and the 19km bridge linking the region to its transport network was opened with great fanfare four years later by Putin.

