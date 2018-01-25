Vladimir Putin hails new generation of Russia’s strategic bombers

Speaking on a visit to an aircraft-making plant in Kazan, Mr Putin said the revamped version of the Soviet-designed Tu-160 bomber features new engines and avionics that would significantly enhance its capability.

The Russian leader attended Thursday’s signing of a contract that will see the delivery of 10 such planes to the Russian air force.

He said the upgraded bomber is a “serious step in the development of high-tech industries and strengthening the nation’s defence capabilities”.