Thursday 25 January 2018

Vladimir Putin hails new generation of Russia’s strategic bombers

The Tu-160 originally came into service during the Soviet era and is the largest combat plane in the world.

Vladimir Putin meeting workers at an aircraft factory in Kazan (Alexei Nikolsky/AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

Modernised strategic bombers will boost Russia’s military power, President Vladimir Putin has said.

Speaking on a visit to an aircraft-making plant in Kazan, Mr Putin said the revamped version of the Soviet-designed Tu-160 bomber features new engines and avionics that would significantly enhance its capability.

The Russian leader attended Thursday’s signing of a contract that will see the delivery of 10 such planes to the Russian air force.

He said the upgraded bomber is a “serious step in the development of high-tech industries and strengthening the nation’s defence capabilities”.

The four-engine supersonic bomber developed in the 1980s is the largest combat plane in the world.

During Russia’s campaign in Syria, the military used the Tu-160s to launch long-range cruise missiles at militant targets.

