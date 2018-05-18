Vladimir Putin gives timetable for deployment of Russia’s new nuclear weapons

Mr Putin said delivery of the new Avangard hypersonic vehicle will begin next year while the new Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile will enter duty in 2020.

The Avangard and the Sarmat were among an array of new nuclear weapons Mr Putin presented in March, saying that they cannot be intercepted.

They also included a nuclear-powered global range cruise missile and an underwater drone designed to strike coastal facilities with a heavy nuclear weapon.