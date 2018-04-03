Vladimir Putin demands thorough probe into Salisbury poisonings

Mr Putin cited the head of Britain’s defence laboratory who said that its scientists have not identified the precise source of the nerve agent used to attack former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia.

Mr Putin said, given the lack of precise information about the agent’s origin, “the speed at which the anti-Russian campaign has been launched causes bewilderment”.

He was speaking on Tuesday in Ankara following talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan,