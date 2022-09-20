| 18.1°C Dublin

Vladimir Putin blasts US attempts to ‘preserve global domination’

The Russian president was speaking while receiving credentials from foreign ambassadors to Moscow.

Vladimir Putin (Sergei Bobylev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Expand

Close

Vladimir Putin (Sergei Bobylev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Vladimir Putin (Sergei Bobylev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Vladimir Putin (Sergei Bobylev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

By Associated Press Reporters

Russian President Vladimir Putin has condemned what he described as US efforts to preserve its global domination, saying they are doomed to fail.

Speaking while receiving credentials from foreign ambassadors to Moscow, Mr Putin said: “The objective development toward a multipolar world faces resistance of those who try to preserve their hegemony in global affairs and control everything — Latin America, Europe, Asia and Africa.”

He added that “the hegemony has succeeded in doing so for quite a long time, but it can’t go on forever… regardless of the developments in Ukraine”.

He has repeatedly cast his decision to send troops into Ukraine as a response to alleged western encroachment on Russia’s vital security interests.

The Russian leader said western sanctions against Moscow over its action in Ukraine were part of efforts by the US and its allies to strengthen their positions, but claimed they have backfired against their organisers and also damaged poor countries.

“As for Russia, we won’t deviate from our sovereign course,” he added.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy