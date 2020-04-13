Virus outbreak in Spain continues to slow down

Heavy industry and construction workers are returning to work from Monday after a two-week hiatus in economic activity due to the coronavirus restrictions in Spain (Paul White/AP)

The spread of coronavirus in Spain is continuing to slow down.

Some 517 new deaths were recorded overnight, while the number of infections logged was the lowest in more than three weeks, at nearly 3,500.

The Spanish health ministry figures bring the overall death toll from the pandemic in the country to 17,489 and the total positive cases to 169,496.

Heavy industry and construction workers returned to work on Monday after a two-week hiatus in economic activity, but the government is keeping most Spaniards under confinement for the fifth week in a row.

Retail stores and services are still required to stay closed, and the government is strongly encouraging office workers to keep working from home.

Some health experts and regional politicians argue that it is premature to ease any part of the lockdown order.

Police in Madrid handed out face masks to the few commuters taking public transportation to work in the early hours of Monday.

PA Media