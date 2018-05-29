Virgin Galactic spacecraft in second powered test flight

The company said VSS Unity fired its rocket motor for 31 seconds and climbed to an altitude of 114,500ft, before gliding to a landing at Mojave Air and Space Port.

Virgin Galactic founder Sir Richard Branson was on hand to greet pilots Dave Mackay and Mark “Forger” Stucky, as well as the crew of the carrier aircraft that launched the spaceship.

“Today we saw VSS Unity in her natural environment, flying fast under rocket power and with a nose pointing firmly towards the black sky of space.” @richardbranson @TheSpaceshipCo pic.twitter.com/V0yCbq6jzQ — Virgin Galactic (@virgingalactic) May 30, 2018

The flight came less than two months after the first powered flight on April 5.