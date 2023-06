Virgin Galactic's passenger rocket plane VSS Unity takes off with billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson and his crew for travel to the edge of space in 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Joe Skipper/File Photo.

A twin-fuselage jet stood ready on Thursday to carry a Virgin Galactic rocket plane with a three-man crew from Italy into the New Mexico sky for a high-altitude launch of the company's first flight of paying customers to the edge of space.