Saturday 11 August 2018

Violent Romanian protests leave hundreds needing medical treatment

Some demonstrators threw rocks, bottles and smoke bombs at riot police.

Riot police use a water canon (Vadim Ghirda/AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

Romanian authorities say 440 people – including many riot police – have received medical treatment after an anti-government protest turned violent.

The Bucharest-Ilfov Emergency Service said that of those, 65 people including nine riot police were taken to the hospital.

There are no immediate reports of life-threatening injuries.

People flee after riot police fires tear gas into the crowds (Vadim Ghirda/AP)

The anti-government protest in Bucharest on Friday drew tens of thousands Romanians from abroad and local residents who demanded the government resign over moves to change laws that critics say would make it harder to prosecute corruption.

It turned violent later on after riot police fired tear gas and water cannons to quell protesters.

President Klaus Iohannis, a critic of the left-wing government, condemned “the brutal intervention of riot police”.

