National Guard troops keep watch at the Capitol in Washington (J Scott Applewhite/AP)

Violent extremists motivated by political grievances and racial biases pose an “elevated threat” to the US homeland, officials have said.

The declassified intelligence report was released more than two months after a violent mob of insurrectionists stormed the US Capitol in Washington DC.

The assessment was made in a report released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and echoes warnings of the threat made by US officials, including FBI director Christopher Wray.

PA Media