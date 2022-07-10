Violence-ravaged northern Nigeria battles new war against child malnutrition

Gunmen attacked Halima Musa’s village in Nigeria four years ago, killing her husband and one of their seven children.

The family fled to the safety of a camp for displaced people, but now they are hungry.

“It’s been more than one year since the government brought us food items,” she said from Sokoto camp.

It is 2pm and Ms Musa is preparing the family’s first – and only – meal of the day.

She is not sure where she will find food for the next day. “I and my children are usually begging,” she said.

North-west Nigeria’s escalating violence has claimed thousands of lives and displaced hundreds of thousands more. Many, like Ms Musa, are sheltering in camps that often have inadequate food.

The violence has exacerbated the chronic poverty in this part of the west African nation which has a 40% poverty rate, according to the latest government statistics, including some of the poorest citizens in the troubled north.

Many families have had to abandon their farmlands as they are forced to choose their lives over livelihoods.

Mothers wait with their malnourished children at a feeding centre in Maiduguri, Nigeria (Nasir Ghafoor/Medecins Sans Frontieres/AP)

Mothers wait with their malnourished children at a feeding centre in Maiduguri, Nigeria (Nasir Ghafoor/Medecins Sans Frontieres/AP)

Michel-Olivier Lacharite, of medical charity Doctors Without Borders, said the attacks have “pushed many communities to their limits, including about 500,000 people forced to flee from home”.

The group is preparing to provide food for up to 100,000 malnourished children this year in Nigeria’s Katsina state alone, said Mr Lacharite, head of the group’s emergency operations.

Despite alerting the government to the problem, he said, “We have not seen the mobilisation needed to avert a devastating nutrition crisis”.

The violence in north-west Nigeria is blamed on armed groups that authorities say are mostly young semi-nomadic herdsmen from the Fulani tribe who are in conflict with settled farming communities over limited access to water and land.

Some of the rebellious herdsmen are now working with Islamist extremist rebels in the country’s north-east in targeting remote communities.

As Nigeria’s jihadi insurgency in the north-east has abated somewhat, the violence in the north-west has worsened, according to authorities.

Murdakai Titus, from Nigeria’s National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, said: “The government gives them (displaced people) more attention in the north-west even now than the north-east.

A doctor examines a malnourished child (Nasir Ghafoor/Medecins Sans Frontieres/AP)

A doctor examines a malnourished child (Nasir Ghafoor/Medecins Sans Frontieres/AP)

“North-west is given high priority… for intervention activities from the commission – relief materials, livelihood activities, training them to be self-reliant.”

The UN World Food Programme Nigeria office is working to prevent acute malnutrition by providing nutritional assistance to children aged six to 23 months. Aid is also provided to pregnant and breastfeeding women in vulnerable households, said Chi Lael, a spokeswoman for the programme.

Malnutrition remains a source of concern though, Ms Lael said, pointing out that in certain areas “children under five were twice as likely to be malnourished compared to those from the general population”.

Manzo Ezekiel, a spokesperson for Nigeria’s National Emergency Management Agency, said the agency knows nutrition must be improved to the internally displaced population.

Hannatu Ahmadu and her four children were on the run for a month after gunmen attacked her Takwo village in the Munya area of Niger state. They managed to find safety but they do not have enough food.

“As I speak with you, we have not been able to harvest our crops and we are currently here starving,” she said from the Munya displacement camp in Niger state which neighbours Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

Ms Ahmadu said erratic deliveries of food aid makes it difficult to feed her children.

“We only eat once a day,” she said.