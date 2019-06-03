Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the disappearances and deaths of indigenous women in Canada have too often been treated as a low priority or ignored and he says that must end.

Violence against indigenous women often ignored, Canadian PM says

Mr Trudeau was responding to an official inquiry report issued on Monday on a problem he called “shameful”.

He promised a national action plan to address it.

The inquiry commissioners listened to 2,380 family members and experts and delivered a report that called the homicides and disappearances a “genocide”.

A Royal Canadian Mounted Police report before the inquiry was formed found that indigenous women represent about 4.3% of the total female population, but 16% of all female homicide victims are from First Nations, as Canada’s indigenous people are called.

