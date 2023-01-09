Vigil planned for teacher ‘shot by six-year-old pupil’ during classroom row

A candlelit vigil will be held for a primary school teacher shot by a six-year-old pupil – after police give an update (John C. Clark/AP)

A candlelit vigil will be held for a primary school teacher shot by a six-year-old pupil – after police give an update.

The police chief, mayor and school superintendent will hold a press conference at 4pm local time to discuss the shooting, which happened in Virginia, US, on Friday, the Newport News police force said.

The vigil for the hurt teacher, Abby Zwerner, is planned for 6.30pm.

The pupil, a boy, shot Ms Zwerner with a handgun in a classroom, police chief Steve Drew said.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Shortly after, officers said Ms Zwerner had life-threatening injuries, though her condition has since improved and is now considered stable.

She remains in hospital.

The boy was taken into police custody.

The shooting was part of an altercation and not an accident, Mr Drew said.

No pupils were hurt.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Police have refused to say what led to the altercation or give any other details about what happened in the classroom, citing the ongoing investigation.

They have also declined to say how the boy got access to the gun or who owns the weapon.

Virginia law does not allow six-year-olds to be tried as adults, while a six-year-old cannot be committed to the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice if convicted.

Authorities have not said where the boy is being held.