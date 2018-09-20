Teammates of an Iowa State University student who was killed while playing golf near the campus have lit candles at a vigil to remember the 22-year-old.

Teammates of an Iowa State University student who was killed while playing golf near the campus have lit candles at a vigil to remember the 22-year-old.

Vigil honours star golfer who was killed in Iowa

The vigil for Celia Barquin Arozamena drew a large crowd north of the Campanile, a bell tower on the Ames campus.

Several speakers, including women’s golf coach Christie Martens, talked about the star golfer from Spain.

Friends of Celia Barquin Arozamena react during a vigil (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

Barquin, an engineering student, was the Big 12 women’s golf champion this year.

Those who attended the vigil also signed cards for Barquin’s family.

Iowa State golf team members during the vigil (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

Barquin’s body was found on Monday at Coldwater Golf Links in Ames.

Police charged a 22-year-old homeless man who had been staying in an encampment near the golf course with first-degree murder in her stabbing death.

Press Association