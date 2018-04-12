Vietnam jails two more activists in dissidents crackdown

Tran Thi Xuan was jailed for nine years and Nguyen Viet Dung for seven years on Thursday after separate trials for attempting to overthrow the government and spreading anti-state propaganda.

Vietnam Dissidents Sentenced

Their sentences came just days after seven activists were convicted and given harsh sentences for subversion.

Despite sweeping economic reforms launched in the mid-1980s which made the country one of fastest growing in the region, the communist government tolerates no challenge to its one-party rule.