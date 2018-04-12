News World News

Thursday 12 April 2018

Vietnam jails two more activists in dissidents crackdown

The pair were accused of attempting to overthrow the government and spreading anti-state propaganda.

By Associated Press Reporters

Two activists in Vietnam have been handed lengthy prison sentences as communist authorities step up their crackdown on dissent.

Tran Thi Xuan was jailed for nine years and Nguyen Viet Dung for seven years on Thursday after separate trials for attempting to overthrow the government and spreading anti-state propaganda.

Vietnam Dissidents Sentenced

Their sentences came just days after seven activists were convicted and given harsh sentences for subversion.

Despite sweeping economic reforms launched in the mid-1980s which made the country one of fastest growing in the region, the communist government tolerates no challenge to its one-party rule.

Vietnam

International human rights groups and some Western governments often criticise Vietnam for jailing those who peacefully express their views, but Hanoi says only law-breakers are punished.

