Video shows herd of deer crashing into Irish bar in US and shattering window

A group of deer smash into a bar and each other in Oshkosh, Wisconsin Photo: Dublin’s Irish Pub

Surveillance footage caught the shocking moment a herd of deer smashed into an Irish bar in Wisconsin – including one through its window.

The bar, Dublin’s Irish Pub in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, posted photos of the damage on Facebook.

“So… earlier this afternoon we had an unexpected guest that decided to use our window as the entrance,” the pub said last Monday.

“We’re still open for business.”

A video posted the next day shows how the deer crashed the party.

About seven of the forest-dwelling mammals run toward the building almost as if it isn’t there, slamming into a stone barrier by the street and then into the brick wall of the bar itself.

One deer leaps directly into a glass window, shattering it.

The herd then changes course, running off in a different direction.

The photos Dublin’s posted show the resulting destruction.

The window is completely destroyed, and huge amounts of broken glass litter the bar’s floor.

“Poor deer. Poor window,” one Facebook user commented.

“Bravo to the videographer.”

“Human life invaded their property, that’s what happened,” another wrote philosophically.

“Oh deer!” Dublin’s added.

The bar also posted a short video of one of the deer – most likely the one that jumped through the window – getting up and hobbling out the door.

Experts say deer run into buildings for a number of reasons.

“It can happen because a deer gets scared, they see an opening but don’t see the glass, and they crash through the glass,” Chad Dacus, a wildlife management instructor, told WLBT.

“It can also happen if they see a reflection in that glass, and they think it’s another deer, and they want to fight with them.”

Crashing incidents typically occur during mating season in the fall, when the animals become more active. In one bizarre incident last November, a deer ran into a hospital in Louisiana and climbed all the way up an escalator to the second floor, terrifying patients and staff members.