Video shows bystanders rescuing elderly couple from sinking car after crash

A vehicle plunges into a canal in Lindenhurst, New York (Great Bay Marine via Suffolk County Police Department via AP)

Bystanders helped rescue an elderly couple from a sinking car after it careered into a canal in the US.

Seven people, including two police officers, jumped into the water in Long Island, New York, to save the couple in a rescue that was captured on security video.

The good Samaritans pulled 78-year-old Joseph Abitabile to safety while rescue workers broke a window to free his wife, who was unconscious in the passenger seat.

An off-duty police officer performed CPR on 76-year-old Delores Abitabile and was able to restore her pulse and breathing, police said.

The Abitabiles were taken to hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

The daring rescue happened at around 12.10pm local time near the Venetian Promenade and Montauk Highway in Lindenhurst.

The video shows the Abitabiles’ 2004 Mercury crashing through a fence into the canal, followed by several people running to help as the car starts to submerge.

Police said Mr Abitabile lost control while driving eastbound on Montauk Highway when the couple’s vehicle was struck by another car, a 2016 Subaru whose 85-year-old driver backed up into traffic after getting into a minor collision.

That man was also taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, along with several people involved in the rescue.

