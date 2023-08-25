Video captures 'fire tornado' emerging from flames amid Canada's worst wildfire season on record

Video of a rare 'fire tornado' was captured by members of British Columbia Wildlife Service who were responding to a wildfire in Downton Lake, Canada on August 17. A combination of high fire intensity, strong winds and air mass instability resulted in the formation of a fire whirl, otherwise known as a 'fire tornado' over Gun Lake. B.C Wildlife Service described fire whirls as 'vertically oriented, intensely rotating columns of gas and flame'. They are said to be an 'incredibly rare phenomenon' as the unique conditions and extreme fire behaviour are not experienced on the majority of fires in British Columbia. The fires come amidst Canada's worst wildfire season in history.