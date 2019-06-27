Victory for White House as Democrats agree bipartisan deal on border migrants

The Democratic-controlled House is sending President Donald Trump a bipartisan 4.6 billion US dollar Senate-drafted measure to care for migrant refugees detained at the southern border.

The bill passed on a bipartisan vote that capped a Washington skirmish in which die-hard House liberals came out on the losing end in a battle with the White House, the Republican-held Senate, and Democratic moderates.

The measure would ease a cash crunch at US federal agencies that care for migrants who have flocked over the border in huge numbers seeking asylum.

Bipartisan Humanitarian Aid Bill for the Southern Border just passed. A great job done by all! Now we must work to get rid of the Loopholes and fix Asylum. Thank you also to Mexico for the work being done on helping with Illegal Immigration - a very big difference! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2019

Final action came after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi abandoned a plan to require more stringent care requirements for detained migrant families and children, many of whom have been held in harsh, overcrowded conditions.

The White House and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, however, held fast against Ms Pelosi’s plan, claiming it was unworkable.

Press Association