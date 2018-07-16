Venues business NEC Group lifts profits ahead of possible sale

The owner of Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre (NEC) has lifted its sales and profits ahead of a possible sale of the business.

Sales at NEC Group, which owns venues including the International Convention Centre (ICC), Genting Arena, and Arena Birmingham, grew 2.8% to £162.1 million in the 12 months to March 31.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation were up 9.8% to £54.7 million.

The group has ramped up investment into its entertainment spaces, investing £21.7 million into its portfolio, up from £4.5 million the year before, bringing the group’s total investment over the last three years to £48 million.

It included a project to fit 185 digital screens across the NEC, and the transformation of its catering facilities.

The investment comes ahead of a possible sale of the group by LDC, the private equity division of Lloyds Banking Group, which bought the company from Birmingham City Council in 2015.

LDC acquired a 125-year lease on the NEC’s assets and a 25-year lease on the ICC and the National Indoor Arena in the Birmingham city centre.

Paul Thandi, chief executive of NEC Group, said: “This has been another exceptional year as we see further benefits of what is now a proven strategy.

“We continue to use our market-leading insight drawn from a wealth of customer data to work with promoters and organisers to grow their shows and launch new content.”

Attendance at the group’s two music arenas climbed by 17% year on year to 1.6 million, with visitors flocking to see music acts such as Drake, Ed Sheeran, and Lady Gaga.

Press Association