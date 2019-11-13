Flooding in the Italian city of Venice has reached its second-highest level ever, after the infamous 1966 floods.

Flooding in the Italian city of Venice has reached its second-highest level ever, after the infamous 1966 floods.

Venice flooding hits second highest level ever

The high-water mark hit 74in late on Tuesday, meaning more than 85% of the city was flooded.

The highest level recorded was 78in in 1966.

Tourists and residents walk on temporary catwalks (Luca Bruno/AP)

Venice’s mayor blamed climate change for the “dramatic situation” and called for a speedy completion of a long-delayed project to construct offshore barriers.

Called Moses, the moveable under-sea barriers are meant to limit flooding of the lagoon city, caused by southerly winds that push the tide into Venice.

Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said the flood levels represent “a wound that will leave indelible signs”.

Photos on social media show city ferry and taxi boats grounded on walkways flanking canals.

PA Media