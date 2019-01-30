Venezuela’s president visits troops while opposition chief rallies protesters

Opposition leader Juan Guaido is looking to ratchet up pressure on President Nicolas Maduro with walkouts across Venezuela on Wednesday while the head of state started the day with a visit to troops in pictures broadcast on state TV.

Mr Guaido, who was banned on Tuesday from leaving the country while he is investigated for anti-government activities, insisted change was imminent.

The man challenging Mr Maduro’s claim to the presidency urged Venezuelans to step outside their homes and workplaces for two hours beginning at noon in the first mass mobilisation since he declared himself the nation’s rightful leader a week ago during another round of big protests.

“Venezuela is set on change,” Mr Guaido said.

Opposition National Assembly President Juan Guaido (Fernando Llano/AP)

Mr Maduro, meanwhile, gathered with troops and, in a message directed at the US, said he would not allow another Vietnam.

Two dozen nations, including the United States and several big Latin American countries, back Mr Guaido, and the Trump administration has imposed sanctions that could starve the already distressed nation of billions in oil revenue.

Mr Maduro accused Washington of staging a coup and pressed his case directly to the American people in a short video shot in the presidential palace.

Maduro willing to negotiate with opposition in Venezuela following U.S. sanctions and the cutting off of oil revenues. Guaido is being targeted by Venezuelan Supreme Court. Massive protest expected today. Americans should not travel to Venezuela until further notice. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2019

President Donald Trump and “this group of extremists” have their eyes on Venezuela’s vast oil reserves, said Mr Maduro, warning that the US is about to repeat a bloody chapter in its history.

“We won’t allow a Vietnam in Latin America,” Mr Maduro said.

“If the aim of the United States is to invade, they’ll have a Vietnam worse than can be imagined.”

In an interview with Russia’s state-owned RIA Novosti news agency, Mr Maduro said he was “willing to sit down for talks with the opposition for the sake of Venezuela’s peace and its future”.

Mr Maduro said the talks could be held with mediation of other countries.

A government supporter reads a newspaper standing next to a poster featuring Venezuela’s late President Hugo Chavez (Rodrigo Abd/AP)

Russia is one of the staunchest supporters of Mr Maduro and has offered to mediate.

Mr Maduro also accused the US president of ordering a hit on him from Colombia.

He said he was aware of Mr Trump’s “orders” for the Colombian government and the local mafia to kill him.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court barred Mr Guaido from leaving the country after chief prosecutor Tarek William Saab announced that he was opening a criminal investigation of Mr Maduro’s foe, who heads the opposition-controlled congress.

Mr Saab is a key Maduro ally and the high court is stacked with Maduro loyalists.

US national security adviser John Bolton (Evan Vucci/AP)

The court move came after US national security adviser John Bolton warned that the Maduro government would face “serious consequences” if Mr Guaido is harmed.

Mr Guaido has thus far managed to avoid arrest and the Supreme Court did not strip him of his legislative immunity, though the new investigation could signal that Mr Maduro’s administration is moving to take a more punitive approach.

Speaking on Tuesday outside the National Assembly, Mr Guaido said he was aware of personal risks.

“I don’t underestimate the threat of persecution at the moment, but here we are,” he said.

The US has emerged as Mr Guaido’s most powerful ally, announcing on Tuesday that it was giving him control of Venezuela’s US bank accounts.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo certified that Mr Guaido has the authority to take control of any Venezuelan government accounts at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York or any other US-insured banks.

He said the certification would “help Venezuela’s legitimate government safeguard those assets for the benefit of the Venezuelan people”.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, centre, jogs alongside his defence minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez, right, and soldiers (Marcelo Garcia/AP)

On Monday, the US imposed sanctions on Venezuela’s state-owned oil company, Petroleos de Venezuela SA, that could potentially deprive the Maduro government of 11 billion US dollars in export revenues over the next year.

Venezuela’s economy is already ravaged by hyperinflation and widespread food and medical shortages that have driven millions of people to leave the country.

Mr Maduro called the sanctions “criminal” and vowed to challenge the US in court.

“With these measures, they intend to rob us,” he said.

Violent street demonstrations erupted last week after Mr Guaido declared during a huge opposition rally in Caracas that he had assumed presidential powers under the constitution and planned to hold fresh elections to end Mr Maduro’s “dictatorship.”

Under Venezuela’s constitution, the head of the National Assembly is empowered to take on the duties of the chief executive under a range of circumstances in which the presidency is vacated.

The opposition argues Mr Maduro’s re-election last May was a sham.

Vegetable vendors wait for customers at a wholesale food market in Caracas, Venezuela (Rodrigo Abd/AP)

The previously little-known Mr Guaido has re-invigorated the opposition movement by pushing for three immediate goals: to end Mr Maduro’s “usurpation” of power, establish a transitional government and hold a new presidential election.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Mr Trump repeated a travel advisory from the US State Department, telling US citizens not go to Venezuela.

Mr Trump also said there was a “Massive protest expected today”.

The UN human rights office says security forces in Venezuela detained nearly 700 people in just one day of anti-government protests last week, the highest such tally in a single day in the country in at least 20 years.

It says more than 40 people are believed to have been killed.

Mr Maduro’s allies blame the opposition for the violence and deny the high death toll as well as reports that minors were among those arrested.

Socialist party leaders have been organising counter-protests by thousands of Maduro supporters in different parts of the country.

Meanwhile, a rebel military officer who Mr Maduro has accused of plotting his overthrow has been arrested after sneaking back into Venezuela amid the country’s upheaval.

Press Association