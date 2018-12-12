Venezuela’s socialist President Nicolas Maduro has said he has uncovered an assassination plot that leads directly to the White House.

Venezuela’s socialist President Nicolas Maduro has said he has uncovered an assassination plot that leads directly to the White House.

Venezuelan president tells nation of White House ‘plot’ to kill him

Mr Maduro appeared on state TV on Wednesday and repeated his frequent warning that a US invasion is imminent, this time giving some details but no evidence.

He accused President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser John Bolton of overseeing a plot to have US-paid mercenaries replace him with a dictator.

National Security Adviser John Bolton, left, sits with President Donald Trump (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

He alleged that the mercenaries are training in neighbouring Colombia.

Venezuela is in a historic economic crisis after two decades of socialist rule.

The United States has imposed financial sanctions on Mr Maduro and dozens of top officials to press for what it calls a return to democracy.

Mr Maduro’s second term begins on January 10, following elections this year many foreign nations reject as illegitimate.

Press Association