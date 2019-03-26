Vatican women’s magazine’s all-female board quits
The move came after the editorial committee of Women Church World denounced the sexual abuse of nuns by clergy.
The founder and the all-female editorial board of the Vatican’s women’s magazine have quit after what they say was a campaign to discredit them and put them “under the direct control of men” after they denounced the sexual abuse of nuns by clergy.
The editorial committee of Women Church World, a monthly glossy published alongside the Vatican newspaper L’Osservatore Romano, made the announcement in a planned April 1 editorial and in an open letter to Pope Francis.
In the editorial, which went to the printer last week but has not been published, magazine founder Lucetta Scaraffia wrote: “We are throwing in the towel because we feel surrounded by a climate of distrust and progressive de-legitimisation.”
Press Association