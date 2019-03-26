News World News

Tuesday 26 March 2019

Vatican women’s magazine’s all-female board quits

The move came after the editorial committee of Women Church World denounced the sexual abuse of nuns by clergy.

The founder of Women Church World said efforts to control the board followed their work on the abuse of nuns by clergy (AP)
The founder of Women Church World said efforts to control the board followed their work on the abuse of nuns by clergy (AP)

By Associated Press Reporters

The founder and the all-female editorial board of the Vatican’s women’s magazine have quit after what they say was a campaign to discredit them and put them “under the direct control of men” after they denounced the sexual abuse of nuns by clergy.

The editorial committee of Women Church World, a monthly glossy published alongside the Vatican newspaper L’Osservatore Romano, made the announcement in a planned April 1 editorial and in an open letter to Pope Francis.

ipanews_3f895dc4-4301-4b94-9694-f7d0b6bc14ef_embedded241946077
The letter was addressed to the Pope (AP)

In the editorial, which went to the printer last week but has not been published, magazine founder Lucetta Scaraffia wrote: “We are throwing in the towel because we feel surrounded by a climate of distrust and progressive de-legitimisation.”

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News