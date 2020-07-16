Vatican tells bishops to report sex abuse to police

The Vatican in Rome, viewed from the top of St Peter’s Basilica (Phil Noble/PA)

The Vatican has told bishops around the world they should report cases of clergy sex crimes to police even when not legally bound to do so.

It issued a long-awaited manual for bishops and religious superiors on Thursday on conducting in-house investigations into allegations of priests who rape and molest minors and vulnerable adults.

The Vatican has had detailed canonical norms in place for two decades but the laws continue to be ignored by some bishops who dismiss allegations by victims in favour of protecting their priests.

While the manual does not have the force of a new law, it goes beyond the current Vatican policy about co-operating with law enforcement agencies, prosecutors and police.

That policy requires bishops and religious superiors to report allegations of sex crimes with minors only where local laws requires it.

The manual says: "Even in cases where there is no explicit legal obligation to do so, the ecclesiastical authorities should make a report to the competent civil authorities if this is considered necessary to protect the person involved or other minors from the danger of further criminal acts."

It adds church leaders must comply with "legitimate" summons to attend court.

The manual, issued in a half-dozen languages, appears aimed in part at depriving bishops and religious superiors of their frequent excuses not to carry out preliminary investigations into accused priests or co-operate with law enforcement.

It states, for example, that anonymous allegations should not be dismissed outright and that even hearsay and social media posts can constitute the basis on which to launch a preliminary investigation.

In addition, the manual says bishops should not ignore allegations just because they fall outside the Church's statute of limitations, since the Vatican can at any time decide to waive the time limit.

The only justification for dismissing an allegation outright, the manual says, is if the bishop determines the "manifest impossibility of proceeding", such as if the accuser was not under age 18 at the time or the priest was not physically present when the alleged crimes took place.

It warns bishops can themselves be prosecuted canonically for negligence if they fail to take allegations seriously and investigate them.

The manual was published by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith and was issued in Italian, French, English, Spanish, Portuguese and Polish, with a German edition expected.

Its origins lie in Pope Francis' 2019 summit, in which the presidents of all the world's bishops conferences came to the Vatican for a four-day tutorial on abuse.

Francis summoned them after he botched a notorious case of abuse and cover-up in Chile and after he realised many bishops around the world did not understand or take seriously the depth of the abuse problem in the Church.

On the first day of the summit, Francis issued 21 points of reflection going forward, with the first point a recommendation that the Vatican issue a handbook to help bishops investigate and prosecute sex crimes.

While the Vatican has issued a variety of abuse-related documents over the years, the new manual provides a point-by-point instruction on how to conduct investigations, from start to finish.

PA Media