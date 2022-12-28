Vatican says health of retired pope Benedict XVI ‘worsening’

The health of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has worsened due to his age, and doctors are constantly monitoring the 95-year-old’s condition, the Vatican has said.

Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni said Pope Francis, who asked the faithful earlier on Wednesday to pray for Benedict, went to visit his predecessor in the monastery on Vatican grounds where the retired pontiff has lived since retiring in February 2013.

“Regarding the health conditions of the emeritus pope, for whom Pope Francis asked for prayers at the end of his general audience this morning, I can confirm that in the last hours, a worsening due to advanced age has happened,” Mr Bruni said in a written statement.

“The situation at the moment remains under control, constantly monitored by doctors,” according to the statement.

Expand Close Pope Francis delivers his blessing as he attends the weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican on Wednesday (Alessandra Tarantino/AP/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Pope Francis delivers his blessing as he attends the weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican on Wednesday (Alessandra Tarantino/AP/PA)

Pope Francis earlier said his predecessor is “very sick”, and he asked the faithful to pray for the retired pontiff so God will comfort him “to the very end”.

Pope Francis did not immediately elaborate on the condition of Benedict, who was the first pope to retire in 600 years, but the Vatican later confirmed his “worsening” health.

Benedict has become increasingly frail in recent years as he dedicated his post-papacy life to prayer and meditation.

“I’d like to ask all of you for a special prayer for Emeritus Pope Benedict, who, in silence, is sustaining the church,” Pope Francis said in remarks near the end of an hour-long audience. “I remind you that he is very sick.

“Let’s ask the Lord to comfort him and sustain him in this testimony of love to the church to the very end.”