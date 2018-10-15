Bishops attending a Vatican meeting on ministering to young Catholics are being confronted about why no women participants can vote on the final proposals that will be prepared for Pope Francis.

Bishops attending a Vatican meeting on ministering to young Catholics are being confronted about why no women participants can vote on the final proposals that will be prepared for Pope Francis.

Vatican bishops petitioned on votes for women at synod

A petition sponsored by a half-dozen progressive Catholic lay groups demanding voting rights for the handful of nuns attending the month-long synod had received nearly 5,000 signatures as of Monday.

A related social media campaign inspired Benedictine nuns in Switzerland to post photos of themselves holding #votesforcatholicwomen signs.

Prioress Irene Gassmann and her Benedictine nuns from the monastery Fahr - Switzerland 🇨🇭 rally in support of #votesforcatholicwomen pic.twitter.com/nkBeZVqqCa — Voices of Faith (@vofwomen) October 15, 2018

At nearly every Vatican press conference since the synod began on October 3, journalists or activists have asked the bishops to explain why two non-ordained religious brothers will be able to vote alongside bishops, but not women religious superiors.

The bishops generally respond by saying Vatican rules do not allow it.

Press Association