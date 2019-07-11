Vans signs lease for former Miss Selfridge store in Oxford Street

Skater shoe brand Vans is to take over the central London shop which was previously occupied by Miss Selfridge, one of Sir Philip Green’s fashion brands.

Sir Philip’s Arcadia fashion empire secured approval last month for a raft of 23 store closures and rent cuts as part of a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA).

Separate from the main CVA were plans to shut an additional 25 Miss Selfridge and Evans stores.

Miss Selfridge’s flagship Oxford Street location was one of those affected, with the outlet moving into the neighbouring Topshop.

Vans, which is known for its rubber-soled shoes designed for skateboarding, hopes to move into the building before the busy Christmas period kicks off.

The store will be one of the brand’s largest locations in the world, and will have one of the biggest ranges of stock in Europe.

Arcadia, which was advised by Savills, remains the landlord of the building.

Vans owner VF Axtell was advised by CBRE.

It is one of the first in what is likely to be a string of new tenants moving into former Arcadia premises in the coming months.

Speaking to PA at the time of the contentious CVA, an Arcadia landlord said the units occupied by its brands were easier to fill than larger sites such as the former BHS stores, many of which remain empty three years on from the chain’s collapse.

PA Media