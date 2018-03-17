News World News

Saturday 17 March 2018

Vandal targets Banksy’s New York mural

The mural protests against the jailing of a Turkish artist and journalist.

Graffiti painted on top of a mural in New York by British graffiti artist Banksy (Shelly Acoca/AP)
Graffiti painted on top of a mural in New York by British graffiti artist Banksy (Shelly Acoca/AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

British graffiti artist Banksy is drawing crowds to his New York City mural but for an unfortunate reason.

Somebody has added a signature tag to his artful protest over the imprisonment of a Turkish artist and journalist.

Plenty of pedestrians were taking a look at the graffiti, which is scrawled in red across the bottom half of his 70ft-long mural.

The mural bearing the slogan Free Zehra Dogan was recently installed on the Houston Bowery Wall, made famous by Keith Haring in the 1970s.

ipanews_4da5acfb-8892-40a5-818f-74964c21d493_embedded457181
The mural before it was vandalised (Mary Altaffer/AP)

The mural protests against the jailing of Dogan, an ethnic Kurd, after she painted the Turkish flag flying over the rubble of a destroyed town.

Dogan was convicted last March.

Banksy’s mural shows her jailed behind a set of black tally marks representing her days in prison.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News