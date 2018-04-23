Van hits at least eight people in Toronto

Authorities said the white van hit a crowd of pedestrians in north Toronto.

Police spokeswoman Meaghan Gray said the van apparently jumped the kerb, but the reason is not yet known.

Collision, numerous pedestrians have been struck by a white van on Yonge St and Finch area. further when I get more. #GO725711 ^gl — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) April 23, 2018

The incident occurred on Monday as cabinet ministers from the G7 countries were gathered in the Canadian city to discuss a range of international issues in the run-up to the G7 meeting near Quebec City in June.