Vaccine rollout continues as Pakistan’s Covid-19 death rates fall

The nation has now administered 10 million vaccine doses.

A teacher receives the first jab of the Sinovac coronavirus vaccine from a paramedic in a vaccination centre at a school, in Lahore, Pakistan (K.M. Chaudary/AP) Expand

A teacher receives the first jab of the Sinovac coronavirus vaccine from a paramedic in a vaccination centre at a school, in Lahore, Pakistan (K.M. Chaudary/AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

Pakistan has administered 10 million vaccine doses as Covid-19 cases and deaths steadily decline in the country.

Asad Umar, minister for planning and development, announced the milestone in a televised ceremony.

He asked people to get themselves vaccinated to return to a normal life.

From the beginning of its campaign in March up to Wednesday, Pakistan counts more than 2.5 million people fully vaccinated and more than 4.7 million partially vaccinated.

Students wearing face masks to help prevent the spread coronavirus attend class at a school, in Peshawar, Pakistan (Muhammad Sajjad/AP) Expand

Students wearing face masks to help prevent the spread coronavirus attend class at a school, in Peshawar, Pakistan (Muhammad Sajjad/AP)

Pakistan is now seeing a single-day coronavirus positivity rate of about 2.5%, compared to more than 11% in April.

It reported 77 Covid-19 deaths and 1,118 cases of coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has registered a total of 936,131 cases and 21,453 deaths in the pandemic.

