News World News

Friday 22 March 2019

Utrecht shooting suspect has confessed, say prosecutors

Gokmen Tanis faces charges including multiple murder with a terrorist intent.

A tram passes a Dutch flag flying half-staff (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
A tram passes a Dutch flag flying half-staff (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

By Associated Press Reporters

The suspect in the Utrecht tram shooting has confessed and said he acted alone, according to Dutch prosecutors.

Prosecution spokesman Frans Zonneveld said the motive for Monday’s shooting that left three people dead and three seriously wounded is still under investigation.

The 37-year-old suspect, Gokmen Tanis, faces charges including multiple murder with a terrorist intent.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News