Utrecht shooting suspect has confessed, say prosecutors
Gokmen Tanis faces charges including multiple murder with a terrorist intent.
The suspect in the Utrecht tram shooting has confessed and said he acted alone, according to Dutch prosecutors.
Prosecution spokesman Frans Zonneveld said the motive for Monday’s shooting that left three people dead and three seriously wounded is still under investigation.
The 37-year-old suspect, Gokmen Tanis, faces charges including multiple murder with a terrorist intent.
Press Association