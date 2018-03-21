US-Russian crew blasts off for International Space Station

The Soyuz booster blasted off as scheduled on Wednesday from the Russia-leased Baikonur launchpad in Kazakhstan.

The rocket put their Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft in a designated orbit en route to the station.

It is carrying Nasa astronauts Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold, and Roscosmos’ cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev.

Now safely traveling in low-Earth orbit, @Astro_Ricky , @Astro_Feustel and @OlegMKS are embarking on a two day journey to their new home in space - the @Space_Station . Details on their earlier 1:44pm ET liftoff: https://t.co/6gq6vyQ2Pp pic.twitter.com/7hzKruuKcp

The spacecraft is set to dock at the orbiting outpost on Friday.

The trio will join Anton Shkaplerov of Roscosmos, Scott Tingle of Nasa and Norishige Kanai of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency who are on the station.