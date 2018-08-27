US-Mexico ‘understanding’ could overhaul Nafta

US President Donald Trump has announced a trade “understanding” with Mexico that could lead to an overhaul of the North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta).

Mr Trump made the announcement in the Oval Office, with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto joining by speakerphone.

President @realDonaldTrump is speaking now with the President of Mexico, Enrique Peña Nieto, regarding a trade agreement between the United States and Mexico. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 27, 2018

Canada, which is part of Nafta, did not participate in the announcement.

Mr Trump said negotiations with Canada have yet to begin and is calling on the country to negotiate fairly. He is threatening to slap tariffs on Canadian cars if they fail to do what he wants.

A big deal looking good with Mexico! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2018

Mr Trump says the call is being held to “celebrate the understanding” the US and Mexico have reached on trade.

He said: “It’s an incredible deal for both parties.”

