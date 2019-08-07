The headquarters of the USA Today newspaper has been evacuated as police respond to reports of a man with a weapon in the building.

USA Today HQ evacuated as police search for man with weapon

The newspaper reported that alarms sounded and police cars converged on the scene Wednesday as employees waited outside.

Law enforcement officers with rifles and body armour patrolled the area and a helicopter hovered overhead.

Fairfax County police said officers were working to clear the building. The department said shortly after 1pm local time that officers had not found “evidence of any acts of violence or injuries”.

PA Media