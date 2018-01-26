USA Gymnastics board to resign over Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal

The former USA Gymnastics sports doctor has been sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for molesting girls and young women.

Some of the nation’s top gymnasts, including Olympians Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney, Simone Biles and Jordyn Wieber, said they were among his victims.

The USOC had threatened to decertify the gymnastics organisation, which besides picking US national teams is the umbrella organisation for hundreds of clubs across the country.