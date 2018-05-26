US warns Syrian government not to advance on south

In a statement released on Friday, the State Department said it was concerned by reports that Assad’s forces were preparing for an operation near the Jordanian and Israeli borders.

The US, Russia, and Jordan agreed last year on a “de-escalation zone” in southwestern Syria to freeze the lines of conflict.

The U.S. is concerned by reports of an impending Assad regime operation in southwest #Syria within the boundaries of the de-escalation zone negotiated between the U.S., #Jordan, and #Russia last year and reaffirmed between Presidents Trump and Putin... https://t.co/DKfdS0Zylw pic.twitter.com/0By1odA2Lc — Heather Nauert (@statedeptspox) May 26, 2018

The State Department warned the Syrian government against “any actions that risk broadening the conflict”.