US troops fire tear gas at pro-Iran protesters in Iraq

US troops have fired tear gas to disperse pro-Iran protesters who gathered outside the American embassy compound in Baghdad for a second day.

Dozens of pro-Iranian militiamen and their supporters had camped out overnight at the gates of the embassy in the Iraqi capital.

A militiaman waves an Iraqi flag in front of the US embassy compound in Baghdad (Khalid Mohammed/AP)

On Tuesday they had broken into the compound, vandalising a reception area and smashing windows in one of the worst attacks on the embassy in recent memory.

The US Marines guarding the embassy fired tear gas after the protesters lit a fire on the roof of the reception area. Smoke rose from the building.

PA Media