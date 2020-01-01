News World News

Wednesday 1 January 2020

US troops fire tear gas at pro-Iran protesters in Iraq

Dozens of pro-Iranian militiamen and their supporters camped out overnight at the gates of the US embassy in the Iraqi capital.

Security forces stand guard while protesters burn property in front of the US embassy compound in Baghdad (Khalid Mohammed/AP)
Security forces stand guard while protesters burn property in front of the US embassy compound in Baghdad (Khalid Mohammed/AP)

By Associated Press Reporters

US troops have fired tear gas to disperse pro-Iran protesters who gathered outside the American embassy compound in Baghdad for a second day.

Dozens of pro-Iranian militiamen and their supporters had camped out overnight at the gates of the embassy in the Iraqi capital.

ipanews_1bb10f44-4798-4807-b44a-68515ba78ccc_embedded249297737
A militiaman waves an Iraqi flag in front of the US embassy compound in Baghdad (Khalid Mohammed/AP)

On Tuesday they had broken into the compound, vandalising a reception area and smashing windows in one of the worst attacks on the embassy in recent memory.

The US Marines guarding the embassy fired tear gas after the protesters lit a fire on the roof of the reception area. Smoke rose from the building.

PA Media

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News